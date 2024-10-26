Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath’s phone is always on silent: Young billionaire reveals relatable reason

In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become an indispensable part of people's lives and a source of constant communication. However, many people keep their phones on silent, and Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath is one of them. In a recent post, he shared why he prefers using this mode. He revealed this information while reacting to a social media user’s post on his company’s stand on sending notifications and emails to customers. Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath posted about his phone and silent mode on Instagram. (X/Nithin Kamath)

The young billionaire took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an X post where an individual praised his company for not sending notifications or emails to customers.

“The only broker that never pushes you to trade in any form whatsoever is @zerodhaonline. No notifications, no emails nothing. It's remarkable how they have grown so much,” the person posted.

Resharing the post, Kamath explained why the company follows such a policy that sometimes “hurts the business.”

“With everybody chasing ‘engagement,’ we seem to have made many things on the internet annoying and unusable,” he wrote, adding, “From Day 1 of Zerodha, ‘don't do unto others what you don't want done unto you’ has been at the core of our philosophy.”

“We don't send an email or a notification unless it's important. Counter-intuitively, this is why people trust us? Not triggering users to trade hurts the business, but in the long run, it's good for the customers,” he expressed.

He also explained that he keeps his phone constantly on silent due to “annoying calls, notifications, emails. "

Check out the entire post here:

What does social media say?

“Build a product so good that you don't have to remind your customer that you exist,” an individual posted. Another added, “Loved it. The depth of what K believes in and what the core philosophy of doing and not doing certain things, truly commendable… best ones were : 1. Only do what is truly useful and meaningful to end users. 2. Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done unto you.”

A third added, “That's the beauty of #zerodha and especially the owners who are ethically correct in whatever they do.” A fourth wrote, “That’s all right... but people would still hate you if they are making losses anyway.”

According to Forbes, Nithin Kamath's net worth is $4.7 billion. He co-founded the discount brokerage Zerodha with his brother Nikhil Kamath in 2010.

What are your thoughts on Nithin Kamath’s post about keeping his phone on silent mode?