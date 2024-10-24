Internet unimpressed with Nikhil Kamath’s maximalist apartment in Bengaluru: ‘You can afford better’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently purchased his first apartment - a move that invited backlash as the billionaire has long been an advocate for renting over buying. With Nikhil Kamath’s property purchase in the spotlight, older pictures of his rented abode also resurfaced on social media. This time, his rented apartment - a sprawling 7,000 square foot architectural marvel in Bengaluru - was cast in an unflattering light as social media users mocked its interiors. Nikhil Kamath's maximalist Bengaluru apartment is not to everyone's taste.

The backlash began when a PhonePe executive shared photos of the apartment on social media, mistakenly identifying it as the house that Kamath has purchased.

Rahul Gonsalves, head of design at PhonePe, called the interiors of Kamath House an “absolute travesty” - an opinion that hundreds of X users agreed with.

“In all of this Nikhil Kamath house debate - what is being lost sight of is the absolute travesty that are its interiors. Ser. You can afford far better interior designers/architects,” wrote Gonsalves on X, sharing some pictures of the apartment that Kamath rented at Bengaluru’s Kingfisher Tower.

His photographs show the opulent setup of the 7,000 sq ft apartment that Nikhil Kamath rented in Bengaluru. However, the maximalist interiors were not to everyone’s taste.

‘Rich does not equal refined’

Many X users questioned the 38-year-old billionaire’s design sensibilities, with the more uncharitable comments suggesting that wealth does not necessarily equal good taste.

“A lot of it is pretty lame. It’s not necessary to be rich and to have a refined taste,” wrote X user Manish. “Kitschy! Money doesn't beget taste!” another person opined.

Some people were confused about the design philosophy, noting that each room seemed to have been designed by a different person.

“Wow it so ugly. A little mix of memphis with organic modern and maximalist boho. They didn't even pick a lane. It's super ugly,” a user said in his criticism.

“One half looks like a Pinterest moodboard and the other half straight outta WeWork office,” another said. “I love maximalism but I'd get a migraine living here,” X user Swetha opined.

However, some people defended the interiors, pointing out that the apartment is the one Nikhil Kamath rented and he probably could not change its interiors.

“Actually this is Nikhil's rented house at KF Tower. Once can't do much to alter it as per agreement and so the tragic output,” an X user noted.

(Also read: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath trolled for taking U-turn, buying house. He advocated for renting)