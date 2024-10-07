Katrina Kaif's new video offers a glimpse inside her beautiful, Pinterest-worthy home. Watch

Katrina Kaif recently attended an event in Kochi, flexing one of her best looks in recent few months. Her hairstylist Amit Thakur took to Instagram to share a video of her giving glam shots for the camera before stepping out. The video was shot at her home and showed a rare glimpse at its interiors. (Also read: What’s that on Katrina Kaif arm? Know all about this tiny but helpful medical device) Katrina Kaif's home is almost just as beautiful as her.

A peek inside Katrina's home

In the video, Katrina is seen in a beautiful, pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She posed for pictures on her balcony, adorned with lush green plants and a cement-wash wall. A short portion of the video also shows a glimpse off her living room with yellow-mustard couches, wooden floors and a large dining table with brown leather chairs. Two bar chairs were also pushed to the side, making space for camera crew's equipment. The main living room walls are whitewashed red brick. A lovely chandelier in the industrial aesthetic is also spotted above the dining table.

Watch the video here:

Katrina was so decked up to attend the Navratri celebrations at Kalyanaram family's home in Kochi, Kerala. They are the owners of the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers. The event was also attended by Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and others.

About Katrina and Vicky

Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal and they rarely share pictures of their home. Previously, Vicky shared a video of himself and Katrina as they played with products from her makeup brand, Kay by Katrina. Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021 after dating for a couple years. They have never worked together

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The film, which premiered on January 12, 2024, features Katrina in the role of Maria, alongside acclaimed South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has not announced her next movie yet.