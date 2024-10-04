Is that a diabetes monitor patch on Katrina Kaif's arm? Know all about this tiny but helpful medical device

Katrina Kaif made a stunning appearance at Kalina airport in Mumbai as she stepped out in a festive look. The actor ringed into the Navratri festivities in a gorgeous embellished saree. The actor played muse to fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and picked an orange sequined saree with a matching gorgeous blouse for the festive look. However, the diabetes patch on her arm stole the attention. Katrina wore a diabetes patch – also known as blood sugar monitor patch – on her arm.

What is the black patch on Katrina Kaif’s arm?

Well, Katrina made her festive appearance at Kalina airport, and the pictures and videos soon sent the internet into a meltdown. “Vicky Kaushal, which God you prayed to,” read a caption of a paparazzi’s Instagram post. However, a few fans noticed a black patch on Katrina’s arm and wondered what it was.

Katrina wore a diabetes patch – also known as blood sugar monitor patch – on her arm. Managing diabetes can be challenging with keeping a watch on the diet and giving insulin shots to the body regularly. However, with diabetes patches, it has become easier to keep a track on blood sugar levels continuously.

How do diabetes patches work?

Diabetes patches are part of the continuous glucose monitor (CGM device), which are placed on the skin, and can track the blood sugar levels in the body throughout the day. The readings are then sent to a wearable device or cellphone app. The sensor device or the patch comes with an adhesive that sticks to the skin – a transmitter clicks in place and sends the readings to the phone or wearable device. When the diabetes patch needs a change, it can be peeled off like a band-aid, and then replaced with a fresh patch.

Who needs a diabetes patch?

People with type-1 diabetes mellitus and advanced type-2 diabetes mellitus need to constantly check their blood sugar levels, and take insulin shots to regulate their blood sugar. It is advised to these patients to wear diabetes patches to monitor their sugar levels continuously.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.