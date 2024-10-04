Katrina Kaif is festive season-ready in stunning saree; Internet asks Vicky Kaushal 'which god did you pray to'

Katrina Kaif looked stunning as she got clicked at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday. The actor wore a beautiful embellished saree as she left for an event. She was also seen wearing a blood sugar monitor. Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in this red saree at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif's stunning appearance at the airport

A paparazzi page shared Katrina Kaif's video on Instagram with the caption, “Vicky Kaushal, which God you prayed to.” The clip is from outside Mumbai's Kalina airport. It shows the actor arriving to catch her flight and posing for the media before heading inside. She chose a festive-ready sequinned drape by designer Tarun Tahiliani for the occasion. Let's decode the ensemble.

What did Katrina Kaif wear to catch her flight?

Katrina's silk saree for the airport look comes in a vibrant orange shade adorned with intricate patterns, sequin embellishments, and beaded tassel work. The actor draped the nine yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and the end placed on her arm.

Katrina paired the printed saree with a matching blouse featuring colourful embroidered patterns, a plunging scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, borders adorned with tassels, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.

The actor chose minimal accessories to style the traditional ensemble, including kadhas, jhumkis, and Kolhapuri-style block heels. Lastly, her wavy hair left loose in a side parting, blush pink lips, a dainty bindi, feathered brows, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

About Katrina Kaif

Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal. The actor tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, she was last seen in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.