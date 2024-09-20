Katrina Kaif serves Boss Lady energy in super stylish beige suit and minimal makeup at an event

Katrina Kaif attended an Etihad Airways event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Several videos and pictures of the actor surfaced on social media. Kat chose a chic business casual look in a beige suit and a matching waistcoat for the event. Read on as we decode it. Katrina Kaif poses for the paparazzi at an event.

Katrina Kaif serves Boss Lady energy

Katrina's Boss Lady energy shined through her choice of OOTD (outfit of the day) for the event. The beige suit features a blazer and matching pants brought together with a waistcoat. The waistcoat has been a celebrity-approved style statement since last year, and with Katrina's fresh new stamp on it, you can rest assured that the style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Moreover, Kat's outfit can be a part of your fall mood board, with the season just around the corner.

Decoding Katrina Kaif's outfit

Katrina's beige cotton blazer features notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, an open front, and a relaxed tailored fit. As for the pants, they have a high-rise waistline, flared silhouette, and floor-grazing hem length. The actor completed the look with a matching cropped waistcoat featuring a V neckline, front button closures, and a snug fitting.

Katrina accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including matching beige pumps, a gold ring, and dangling heart-shaped earrings. Meanwhile, she chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and glowing glass skin for the glam. Centre-parted loose locks with soft waves gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, which was released in theatres on January 12. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The actor will be seen next in Jee Le Zara, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.