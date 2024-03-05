5 early morning superfoods to prevent diabetes, control blood sugar

When it comes to blood sugar management, people with diabetes must tread with caution. Starting the day with diabetes-friendly foods not only prevent sugar spikes, but also keeps one satiated during the day, curbing cravings and boosting satiation. While the morning hours give you a chance to work on your wellness, they are usually rushed and busy for most people. Infused drinks, soaked foods, and herbal drinks are no wonder gaining popularity as more and more people are opting for them to boost their overall health. (Also read: Drink amla juice on empty stomach for these amazing benefits) A diabetes diagnosis calls for a host of lifestyle changes, but there are some tiny changes in your routine that you can make without much ado. (Freepik)

A diabetes diagnosis calls for a host of lifestyle changes, but there are some tiny changes in your routine that you can make without much ado. People with diabetes are advised to start their mornings right with a balanced diet and they must eat within an hour of waking up. Complex carbs and high protein foods are good options for breakfast while highly refined, low-fibre and simple carbs must be avoided. (Also read: 7 benefits of eating papaya on empty stomach every day)

"Incorporating early morning superfoods into one's daily routine can be a proactive measure to safeguard against diabetes. It's crucial to note that managing diabetes involves a comprehensive approach, including a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and monitoring blood sugar levels," says Charu Dua, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

INDIAN SUPERFOODS FOR DIABETES PREVENTION

Dua explores some ancient Indian superfoods that can contribute to diabetes prevention.

1. Bitter gourd juice

Known for its bitter taste, bitter gourd is a rich source of compounds (Charntin key bioactive compound) that can help regulate blood sugar levels. Consuming bitter gourd juice (karela juice) in the morning can enhance insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of diabetes. Bitter gourd contains Polypeptide-p which may help improve insulin sensitivity. Vicin and lectin present in the veggie may stimulate insulin secretion from pancreas. Bitter gourd may help inhibit the activity of alpha-glucosidase, an enzyme involved in the digestion of carbohydrates. This can result in a slower absorption of glucose leading to better blood glucose control. Inclusion in the diet aligns with traditional Ayurveda practices, making it a valuable addition to combat diabetes in India.

2. Soaked fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek (methi) seeds are a staple in Indian kitchens and are renowned for their anti-diabetic properties. These seeds contain soluble fibre, which aids in controlling blood sugar levels. Consuming soaked fenugreek seeds or incorporating them into morning meals can contribute to improved glycaemic control. Fenugreek may help in reducing appetite, which could be beneficial for individuals with diabetes who need to manage their weight. Some studies suggest that fenugreek may help lower total cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which is important for overall cardiovascular health, especially in individuals with diabetes who are at a higher risk of cardiovascular complications.

3. Amla juice

Amla or Indian gooseberry, a powerhouse of vitamin C, is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption of amla can help manage diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels. Including amla juice or fresh amla in the morning routine can be a tasty and effective strategy for diabetes prevention.

4. Turmeric water

Turmeric or Haldi, a spice commonly used in Indian cuisine, contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Research suggests that curcumin may help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Incorporating a pinch of turmeric in warm water or milk in the morning can be a simple yet impactful habit.

5. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon or Dalchini may aid in diabetes management by potentially improving insulin sensitivity and influencing glucose metabolism. Studies suggest its ability to lower fasting blood sugar levels and provide antioxidant benefits. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress in the body. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are associated with diabetes and its complications. The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon may contribute to its potential benefits in diabetes management.

Including a pinch of cinnamon powder in your daily tea, can help you with better glycaemic control However, individual responses vary, and more research is needed.

While managing diabetes through diet is one of the best approaches to combat the disease, but one must remember to take advise from a healthcare professional, especially if you’re are on medication for diabetes or some other health condition.