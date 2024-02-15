Surprising benefits of drinking hing water on empty stomach every day

Hing water is a superfood you must include in your daily diet for reaping a wealth of health benefits from smooth digestion to weight loss. Also known as asafoetida, hing is derived from the roots of the Ferula plant. It is a popular spice that's used in Indian kitchen extensively. Easy to make, hing water can be prepared by adding a pinch of hing in a glass of boiling water. After giving it some time to steep, the water is strained and consumed. Alternatively, for those who prefer to incorporate it into their meals, hing can be added during tempering to enhance flavour and improve digestibility. (Also read: Amazing benefits of having ginger juice on empty stomach as per nutritionists) Easy to make, hing water can be prepared by adding a pinch of hing in a glass of boiling water. (Shutterstock)

Hing water has a variety of antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking it first thing in the morning can boost digestive enzymes which can support gut health and help with chronic constipation. The spice is also known to relieve symptoms of indigestion such as bloating and gas. Hing can also be beneficial for people with diabetes as it can prevent sugar spikes. Having hing water on empty stomach can help clear airways, making breathing easy for people with respiratory issues.

"In the quest for optimal health, individuals often seek out various remedies and practices that promise to boost wellness. Among these, the consumption of hing water on an empty stomach has gained traction for its purported health benefits. Hing, also known as asafoetida, is a resin derived from the roots of the Ferula plant, commonly used as a spice in Indian cuisine. While it adds flavour to dishes, its potential health benefits extend beyond the kitchen," says Eshanka Wahi, a nutritionist, Holistic Wellness Coach, and the founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka.

Benefits of hing water

Wahi shares many benefits of hing water consumption early in the morning be it aiding digestion to regulating blood sugar.

1. Aids digestion: Hing has been traditionally used to aid digestion due to its carminative properties. Drinking hing water on an empty stomach stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, facilitating the breakdown of food and relieving symptoms of indigestion such as bloating and gas. This makes it an excellent choice for those with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.

2. Relieves flatulence and bloating: Hing contains compounds like umbrelliprenin and ferulic acid, which have anti-flatulent properties. Consuming hing water regularly can help alleviate bloating and discomfort caused by excessive gas accumulation in the gastrointestinal tract, promoting better digestive health and comfort throughout the day.

3. Anti-inflammatory effects: Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, including digestive disorders. Hing possesses anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the gut, potentially providing relief from conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastritis. Drinking hing water regularly may contribute to a healthier gut environment.

4. Improves respiratory health: Hing is known for its expectorant properties, which can help alleviate respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and coughing. Drinking hing water on an empty stomach may help clear mucus from the airways, making breathing easier and promoting overall respiratory health.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels: Preliminary studies suggest that hing may have hypoglycaemic properties, meaning it can help lower blood sugar levels. By consuming hing water on an empty stomach, individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition may potentially benefit from improved blood sugar control.

6. Boosts immunity: Hing contains antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds that may help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections. Starting your day with hing water can bolster your body's defences, making you less susceptible to common illnesses such as colds and flu.

Wahi, however, warns that individual responses may vary with hing water and it should not be considered a cure-all solution. Moderation is the key, and it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet.