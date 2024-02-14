If there is one small addition to your diet that can bring massive results is inclusion of dry fruits in your morning or evening routine. During weight loss journey, at times planning the snacks is trickier than putting together the mail meals. What may seem like harmless munching can derail your efforts completely and add to the calories, making it difficult for you to achieve your weight loss goals. Consuming dry fruits from almonds, walnuts, pistachios, to raisins can play a significant role in keeping hunger pangs at bay, digestive health on track and calorie management. It can also help control blood sugar spikes. (Also read | 5 low calorie chutney recipes for weight loss) 5 amazing dry fruits that can help speed up weight loss(Freepik)

A great source of nutrients dry fruits are beneficial for your bone health, memory, hair, skin and also in cancer prevention. They are full of fibre and micronutrients which can keep brain sharp and body healthy.

Benefits of dry fruits

"Dry fruits can be beneficial for weight loss due to their nutrient density and satiating properties. Despite being calorie-dense, they provide essential nutrients, healthy fats, and fibre, promoting a feeling of fullness. Incorporating moderate amounts of almonds, walnuts, or pistachios into your diet can help control cravings and prevent overeating. The healthy fats in dry fruits contribute to improved metabolism and energy levels, supporting an active lifestyle. Additionally, the fibre content aids in digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing the likelihood of unhealthy snacking," says Dietitian Amreen Shaikh, Head Dietitian, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Don't go overboard with dry fruits

Shaikh however advises to consume dry fruits in moderation as their calorie content can be high.

"Pairing dry fruits with a balanced diet and regular exercise enhances their positive impact on weight management. Some other healthy sources include sun-dried tomatoes, seasweed snacks, flaxseeds, dried figs, chia seeds and berries," says the nutritionist.

5 dry fruits for weight loss

Shaikh also shares a list of dry fruits that can speed up your weight loss:

1. Almonds: Packed with protein and healthy fats, almonds keep you satisfied, curbing cravings and promoting weight loss. They help reduce cholesterol, regulate blood sugar and also assist in controlling blood pressure. A handful of soaked or roasted almonds is an essential part of a balanced diet.

2. Chia seeds: These tiny seeds expand in liquid, creating a feeling of fullness and aiding digestion, making them an excellent addition to weight loss diets. Rich in fibre, antioxidants, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds can lower heart disease and diabetes risk. They are also beneficial for digestion and gut health.

3. Dried fruits (in moderation): Opt for dried fruits like apricots or raisins. They provide natural sweetness and fibre, helping control hunger and prevent overeating.

4. Seaweed snacks: Low in calories and high in nutrients, seaweed snacks offer a satisfying crunch while providing essential minerals, supporting weight management.

5. ⁠Sun-dried tomatoes: Packed with flavour, sun-dried tomatoes are low in calories and high in antioxidants. They can enhance the taste of dishes without adding extra calories, supporting a weight-conscious diet.