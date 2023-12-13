Drink amla juice on empty stomach for these wonderful benefits

Amla, the ancient fruit with chock full of nutrients and innumerable benefits for health and immunity, is being trusted as a superfood not just in India but around the world. Enriched with high doses of vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants and other essential nutrients, amla has five out of the six tastes as per Ayurveda - bitter, astringent, pungent sour, and sweet. Having a glass of amla juice in the morning instead of a cup of tea can bring amazing benefits for health. The morning drink can boost immunity, digestive health and keep chronic diseases away. Amla is known to balance blood sugar levels in people with diabetes and is also considered a tonic for skin and health. Whether you are looking for sustainable wellness or a beauty solution, the all-in-one amla fruit is the recommended choice. (Also read | Amla to buttermilk; 5 superfoods to lower cholesterol levels naturally) Having a glass of amla juice in the morning instead of a cup of tea can bring amazing benefits for health. (Pinterest)

"Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has been revered for its numerous health benefits in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. One popular and highly effective way to incorporate amla into your daily routine is by consuming amla juice on an empty stomach. This practice has gained widespread recognition for its potential to promote overall well-being. Below are some of the compelling benefits associated with incorporating amla juice into your morning routine," says Ayush Aggarwal, Ayurveda expert and Founder, Rasayanam.

BENEFITS OF AMLA JUICE ON EMPTY STOMACH

Aggarwal shares in detail all the benefits of amla juice on empty stomach.

1. Rich in Vitamin C: Amla is renowned for its exceptionally high vitamin C content, which surpasses that of many citrus fruits. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps combat oxidative stress in the body, supporting the immune system and promoting overall health.

2. Boosts metabolism: Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach can stimulate the metabolism. This boost in metabolic activity aids in better digestion and absorption of nutrients, contributing to weight management and overall energy levels.

3. Detoxification and cleansing: Amla possesses detoxifying properties that help cleanse the digestive system. Consuming amla juice on an empty stomach can assist in flushing out toxins, promoting a healthier gut and preventing the accumulation of harmful substances in the body.

4. Improves digestion: Amla is known to enhance digestive function by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes. Regular consumption of amla juice on an empty stomach may help alleviate common digestive issues such as acidity, bloating, and indigestion.

5. Balances blood sugar levels: Some studies suggest that amla may have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach could contribute to better blood sugar control, making it a valuable addition to the diet for individuals managing diabetes.

6. Supports skin health: The high vitamin C content in amla contributes to collagen synthesis, promoting skin elasticity and preventing premature aging. Amla juice on an empty stomach may contribute to a clearer complexion and a healthier, more radiant skin appearance.

7. Enhances hair health: Amla is known for its hair-nourishing properties. Regular consumption of amla juice may strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair fall, and promote overall hair health. The antioxidants in amla contribute to a healthy scalp and hair texture.

8. Reduces Inflammation: Amla possesses anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation in the body. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with inflammatory conditions such as arthritis or other inflammatory disorders.