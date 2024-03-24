Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs because the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or the insulin produced is not utilised by the body where insulin regulates the blood glucose thus, this fluctuation leads to increased or in some cases decreased sugar levels. The Indian Council of Medical Research recently published some alarming data as per which, about 10.1 crore Indians suffered from uncontrolled sugar levels or diabetes. Diabetes and Ayurveda: Must have ingredients to keep your sugar levels in control (Image by Freepik)

While the overall prevalence of diabetes was recorded at 11.4%, an astonishing 15.3% of population is in the prediabetes zone, which means that they too can cross over anytime, unless right treatment is taken at the right time. According to Ayurvedic experts, Ayurveda is a storehouse of herbs that can help in regulating the disbalanced body functions and on combining it with some exercises or Yoga, one can keep the insulin levels under control.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pradeep Srivastava, Ayurvedic Expert at Krishna's Herbal and Ayurveda, shared, “In the Ayurvedic text, the goodness of many herbs, fruits and vegetables is clearly laid down. For example Karela or bitter gourd is known to enhance insulin secretion. It is the perfect vegetable to include in your diet if you suffer from diabetes. Jamun or Indian blackberry is already popular among the masses for its great taste but the seed of jamun when consumed in powdered form helps to regulate blood sugar levels.”

He revealed, “There are other herbs too mentioned in Ayurveda. Gudmar is a liver stimulant thus, works on the root cause and gives support to the liver to function efficiently. Kutki also keeps a check on sugar levels. For those suffering from diabetes, it is pertinent to keep the entire body functions in order. Giloy balances the tridoshas- vata, pitta, kapha. Methi strengthens the nervous system whereas Amla is enriched with vitamin C and helps in improving overall immunity of the body. Neem is a natural detoxifier, flushing out all the toxins from your system. Including triphala or haradalso aids in digestion and ultimately in keeping the entire body system in order.”

Is it even possible to source and consume so many different herbs on a daily basis? Pradeep Srivastava answered, “With our busy lives, we strive towards finding the right solutions but ones that are easier. For all such people, special juice is available in the market that is a combination of all these beneficial herbs. Imagine the benefit of such a juice when these individual herbs are so effective in managing the diabetes levels but make sure that the juice you consume is made from raw ingredients and not from extracts. The raw ingredients are more beneficial as they are fresh, and have more nutrients compared to extracts. Also, ensure that such a juice has no added colour, no added sugar and contains no chemical preservatives.”

He explained, “The juice not only helps to regulate blood sugar but is great for heart health, is a great antioxidant, aids in digestion, ensures weight management, boosts metabolism and also keeps the body nourished and hydrated. Just consume 30 ml of this with a glass of warm water once on empty stomach when you wake up and then half an hour after dinner. You can get results in no time at all. Thus, switching over to this natural way and turning to Ayurveda can help you in controlling diabetes and when combined with disciplined life, exercise and diet control it can even reverse type 2 diabetes in some cases.”