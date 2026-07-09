Persistent bone pain? Oncologist Dr Saurabh Gupta shares the early signs of bone cancer that shouldn't be ignored
Oncologist Dr Saurabh Gupta shares some early warning signs of bone cancer you shouldn't ignore.
Limping
Some people experience difficulty using a limb, such as limping, reduced range of motion, or weakness in an arm or leg. In some cases, the affected bone becomes weak and may fracture after a minor fall or even during normal daily activities. Such fractures, known as pathological fractures, require prompt medical evaluation.
Other symptoms
According to Dr Saurabh, general symptoms are often overlooked because they are not specific to bone cancer. These include unexplained weight loss, fatigue, fever, or a general feeling of being unwell. Although these symptoms can occur in many illnesses, they should not be ignored when combined with persistent bone pain or swelling.
Causes of bone cancer
“It is important to remember that most cases of bone pain or swelling are not caused by cancer. However, symptoms that last for more than a few weeks, continue to worsen, or occur without a clear cause should be assessed by a healthcare professional,” said Dr Gupta. Doctors may recommend imaging tests such as X-rays, MRI scans, or CT scans, and sometimes a biopsy to determine the exact cause.
Bone cancer is a rare disease, but recognising its early warning signs can make a significant difference. Many people ignore these symptoms because they resemble common problems such as muscle strain, arthritis, sports injuries, or growing pains in children and teenagers. While these symptoms are usually caused by non-cancerous conditions, persistent or unexplained complaints should never be ignored. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saurabh Gupta, senior director and unit head, surgical oncology, Max Hospital, Dwarka, shared common early signs that indicate bone cancer.
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Persistent bone pain
According to Dr Saurabh Gupta, the most common early sign of bone cancer is persistent bone pain. At first, the pain may come and go, often becoming worse at night or during physical activity. Over time, it may become constant and more severe. “Unlike pain from a minor injury, it does not improve with rest or simple pain-relieving medicines,” added Dr Gupta.
Swelling or lump
Dr Gupta highlighted that another warning sign is swelling or a lump over a bone or near a joint. This swelling may appear weeks after the pain begins and can gradually increase in size. It may feel tender or warm to the touch and can interfere with normal movement if it is close to a joint.
Dr Gupta highlighted that early diagnosis allows timely treatment and improves the chances of successful outcomes. Being aware of these warning signs does not mean assuming the worst—it means knowing when to seek medical advice.
About Dr Saurabh Gupta
Dr Saurabh Gupta is a senior director and unit head, surgical oncology at Max Hospital, Dwarka. He holds around 15 years of immense experience in the field of Oncology. He also has vast experience in managing various cancers, including head and neck, thyroid and salivary glands, breast, thorax, lung, oesophagus, gastro-intestinal cancers, cancers of the urogenital tract and gynaecological cancers.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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