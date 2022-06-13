Mohali civil hospital to get digital radiography system for speedy X-rays
Patients at the Phase-6 civil hospital will soon be able to get speedy X-ray screenings with the hospital setting up a digital radiography (DR) system.
Dr Areet Kaur, director of health services, Punjab, will inaugurate the 600 mA machine, set up at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, on the hospital premises on Monday.
Digital radiography (DR) is an advanced form of X-ray inspection that produces a digital image instantly on a computer.
The technique uses X-ray-sensitive plates to capture data during object examination, which is immediately transferred to a computer without the use of an intermediate cassette. The incident X-ray radiation is converted into an equivalent electric charge and then to a digital image through a detector sensor.
“Compared to other imaging devices, flat-panel detectors, also known as digital detector arrays (DDAs), provide high-quality X-ray images. They have a better signal-to-noise ratio and improved dynamic range, which, in turn, provide high sensitivity for radiographic applications,” said Dr Vijay Bhagat, senior medical officer (SMO), civil hospital.
