Who is Tulsi Gabbard's husband Abraham Williams? DNI resigns from Trump Cabinet after his bone cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence in President Donald Trump's Cabinet after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, according to Fox News. Gabbard reportedly informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting at the White House on Friday. Her final day at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is expected to be June 30, 2026. Tulsi Gabbard and husband Abraham Williams. (Facebook/ Tulsi Gabbard)

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Resignation letter In her formal resignation letter, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabbard expressed deep gratitude to Trump for the opportunity to lead the intelligence community for the past year and a half.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer” and "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months."

"At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote.

Gabbard added, "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role."

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she continued. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

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Who is Abraham Williams? Abraham Williams is a Hawaii-based cinematographer, Steadicam operator, photographer, and video producer whose work spans feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, and short films. His credits include Decade of the Dead, Down on the Sidewalk in Waikiki, and Angel by Thursday.

Of Māori and Samoan descent, Williams first met Tulsi Gabbard around 2012 when he volunteered as a photographer and videographer for her congressional campaign.

“He volunteered to help out on the shoots for my campaign commercials. It wasn’t until about a year after I was in office that he asked me out for the first time. It was a connection that was immediate and natural, but we didn’t really see it before that point,” Gabbard told PEOPLE.

The couple married on April 9, 2015, in a traditional Vedic Hindu ceremony in Hawaii.

“It was a deeply spiritual, traditional ceremony that held great meaning for Abraham and I,” Gabbard told PEOPLE the morning after the wedding. “It brought all the important elements of our life together.”

“It really was a Hawaiian-style Hindu wedding, from the palm trees to birds of paradise flowers, to the birds chirping in the background,” she added.

Gabbard has often referred to him as her “best friend,” “rock,” and “surf buddy.”

Williams maintains a low public profile but shares select professional work through his photography and filmmaking platforms, including his Instagram account @abrahamwilliamsdp.