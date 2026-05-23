'My husband Abraham Williams has been my rock': Tulsi Gabbard's emotional resignation letter after his cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard became the latest member to exit Donald Trump’s cabinet after resigning from her role as Director of National Intelligence on Friday. According to Fox News, Gabbard stepped down to support her husband as he battles “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.” Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence on Friday, becoming the latest official to leave Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

In her formal resignation letter, Gabbard mentioned, “Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role.”

Gabbard said her husband is expected to face “major challenges” in the weeks and months ahead.

She informed Donald Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, and her final day leading the ODNI is reportedly set for June 30. She also thanked the president for the trust and confidence he placed in her during her tenure.