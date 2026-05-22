Who is Kevin Warsh's wife Jane Lauder? Does he have children? Inside the new Fed chair’s family

Kevin Warsh was sworn in on Friday as the new chair of the Federal Reserve. Warsh said he would lead a “reform-oriented” Federal Reserve during the swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh speaks during his swearing-in in the East Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"To fulfill this mission, I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance," he said shortly after taking the oath of office.

He also urged central bankers to pursue their goals "with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve," adding that "inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous" if they did so.

President Donald Trump emphasized that he wants Warsh to operate independently, seeking to ease concerns about political pressure on monetary policy.

“I want Kevin to be totally independent. I want him to be independent and just do a great job. Don’t look at me, don’t look at anybody, just do your own thing and do a great job,” Trump said during the ceremony.

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Who is Kevin Warsh's wife Jane Lauder? Kevin Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, a senior executive at the Estée Lauder Companies and an heiress to one of the world’s most influential beauty dynasties.

She is the granddaughter of cosmetics pioneer Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder, co-founders of the company. Her father, billionaire Ronald Lauder, is a former US ambassador to Austria and a major Republican donor. She is also the sister of designer Aerin Lauder.

Jane Lauder joined the family business after graduating from Stanford University, where she met Warsh. Over her career, she held senior leadership roles overseeing brands including Clinique and Origins, and later served as Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer. She has also been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2009 and stepped down from her executive vice president role in 2024. In 2018, she joined the board of Eventbrite.

Warsh and Lauder married in 2002 after meeting at Stanford University and have two children. The family lives in Manhattan.

Jane Lauder’s estimated net worth is about $2.2 billion, according to Forbes.