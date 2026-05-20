Sebastian Stan recalls when Donald Trump tried to stall The Apprentice's Cannes premiere, calls out censorship

Hollywood star Sebastian Stan, best known for playing Bucky in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, has reflected on his 2024 film - a biopic on the US President. Sebastian Stan played a young Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice.

Sebastian Stan takes on Trump's America The actor is at the Cannes Film Festival promoting his upcoming film, Fjord. On Tuesday, while speaking at a press conference for the film, Sebastian responded to a question about his thoughts on the biopic, considering that Trump has been in office for over a year.

“It's just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn't. I think we're (America) in a really, really bad place. I really do. And to be honest with you, when you're looking at what's happening, right - if we're talking about the consolidation of the media, censorship, threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end but don't actually go anywhere. You know, the writing was on the wall. We encountered all that with the movie,” the actor said.

The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi, chronicled the rise of a young Trump as a real estate baron in 80s' New York, and particularly focussed on his relationship with his mentor, disgraced lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Given how the film focussed on some of Trump's allegedly shady practices, the President attempted to halt its premiere at Cannes 2024.

“Three days before the festival, we were unsure if the movie was going to play at the festival. So maybe people are paying attention more to that film; I think it will stand the test of time for that. But we went through all of it, right before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and so on. So, I wish it wasn't like that,” Sebastian Stan added.