Itchy scalp, white flakes? Dermatologists Dr Sonali Kohli and Dr Gulrez Tyebkhan reveal why monsoon triggers dandruff

With increased rainfall, many people notice a sudden rise in dandruff, itching, and white flakes falling on their shoulders. If your scalp feels itchier or flakier during the monsoon, it is not just your imagination. Dermatologists explain that the season creates the perfect conditions for scalp flakiness to worsen, even among people who do not usually struggle with dandruff. (Also read: Fitness coach Puneet Rao says, 'your workout is not a fat-burning magic trick'; shares what actually helps you lose fat ) Check out doctors' tips for managing dandruff during the monsoon season. (Shutterstock) Why dandruff worsens during monsoon Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, shares her insights with HT Lifestyle on why dandruff and flaky scalp become more common during the monsoon and the steps that can help manage the condition. “Monsoon creates the perfect environment for a fungus called Malassezia to go out of control. Malassezia lives on everyone’s scalp all year round, feeding on the natural oils our scalp produces. It is not a problem until conditions shift in its favour, and the monsoon does exactly that,” says Dr Kohli. “When humidity rises sharply, the scalp sweats more and the sebaceous glands ramp up oil production. This warm, moist, oily environment is where Malassezia thrives. As it overgrows, it triggers an inflammatory response from the immune system. That inflammation speeds up the natural skin cell turnover cycle on the scalp and instead of shedding invisibly the way it normally does, the skin sheds in visible clumps. That is the flaking we see,” she explains. Dr Gulrez Tyebkhan, Consultant Dermatologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, adds that seasonal changes can significantly impact scalp health. “With increased rainfall, there has been an increase in dandruff, itching and white flakes on your shoulders, so it is not in your imagination. Dermatologists claim that the monsoon brings the best conditions for scalp flakiness to become worse, even among those who do not suffer from dandruff normally,” says Dr Tyebkhan.

Dandruff appears as flaky white dust. (Shutterstock)

What is Malassezia The scalp, like the rest of the skin, is constantly regenerating itself. Old skin cells shed and are replaced by new ones naturally every few weeks. Normally, these tiny flakes are washed away during regular hair washes and are not noticeable. “Monsoon reverses this process, however. As skin cells naturally shed, the process slows down, leaving dead cells on the scalp. These scales appear over time in the form of flakes and can also cause itching,” explains Dr Tyebkhan. Another major factor is the increased growth of Malassezia, a fungus that naturally exists on the skin. “Malassezia normally inhabits people’s skin, but it grows faster during humid times. This causes inflammation, making the skin flake more and more,” says Dr Tyebkhan. Dr Kohli also highlights that dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis, a condition that causes more intense flaking, redness, and itching, are linked to the same fungal activity. “Dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis are both driven by this same fungus. The monsoon simply provides the right conditions for Malassezia to multiply and dominate,” she adds. The gut-scalp connection While scalp care plays an important role, internal factors may also influence flare-ups. “The gut microbiome and the scalp are more connected than people think. During the monsoon, dietary changes, increased consumption of street food, and gut infections are common. When the gut barrier is compromised, systemic inflammation rises, and this can worsen scalp inflammation,” says Dr Kohli. “I regularly see patients whose dandruff flares coincide with gut disturbances during this season,” she adds. How to prevent monsoon dandruff and flaky scalp 1. Wash your hair regularly Maintaining scalp hygiene is one of the simplest ways to prevent excessive flaking. “A lot of people who suffer from scalp flaking wash their hair only once a week, which leads to the accumulation of dead skin cells, sweat, oil, and dirt on the scalp,” says Dr Tyebkhan. “Washing your hair at least twice or thrice a week during monsoons is a general guideline to keep the scalp clean and free from accumulated scales,” he adds.

Regular hair washing is key during monsoons to keep excess oil, sweat, and flakes under control. (Pexels)