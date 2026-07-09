IND vs ENG 4th T20I LIVE Score: India fight for survival in Bristol, hosts look to make it 3-0

Live

Written by

ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: India face England in the fourth T20I.

ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: For Team India, it will all be about survival when they face England in the fourth T20I of their five-match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. After the opener was washed out, the hosts were totally dominant in the second and third T20Is, cruising to victories. In the third T20I, India were bundled out for only 76, their heaviest defeat by runs in the format. Heading into the fourth fixture, India needs to get a win and have little room for error. Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about his side's losing streak after the T20 World Cup triumph. "You don't become a bad team after four games. Sometimes, if the opposition plays better than you... Sometimes you don't assess the conditions; you don't read the conditions. Reading the game is equally important. We haven't done that since Ireland," he said.

...Read More