IND vs ENG 4th T20I LIVE Score: India fight for survival in Bristol, hosts look to make it 3-0
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: India will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face England in the fourth T20I in Bristol. Follow live score and latest updates of ENG vs IND.
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: For Team India, it will all be about survival when they face England in the fourth T20I of their five-match series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. After the opener was washed out, the hosts were totally dominant in the second and third T20Is, cruising to victories. In the third T20I, India were bundled out for only 76, their heaviest defeat by runs in the format. Heading into the fourth fixture, India needs to get a win and have little room for error. Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about his side's losing streak after the T20 World Cup triumph. "You don't become a bad team after four games. Sometimes, if the opposition plays better than you... Sometimes you don't assess the conditions; you don't read the conditions. Reading the game is equally important. We haven't done that since Ireland," he said....Read More
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: England squad
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: India squad
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
ENG vs IND 4th T20I LIVE Score: Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I between England and India! It is expected to be an entertaining blockbuster as India also look to get back to winning ways!