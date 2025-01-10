Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi reveals how he learnt Hindi in first podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 03:38 PM IST

In the over two-hour-long podcast with Nikhil Kamath, PM Narendra Modi spoke about his childhood and life in politics, among other things.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, has revealed how he learnt Hindi. In the over two-hour-long podcast, which was released on Friday on Youtube, the prime minister also spoke about his childhood, life in politics, the importance of ideology and idealism, policymaking and governance, global conflicts, and youth participation in politics, among other things.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Youtube/Nikhil Kamath)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Youtube/Nikhil Kamath)

On a question about learning Hindi, Modi said he learnt the language while selling tea at a railway station in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Modi told Nikhil Kamath that several dairy farmers from Uttar Pradesh frequently visited the area for trade.

“Around 30-40 of them were always present on the railway platform where I used to sell tea,” Modi said, adding, “Talking to them, I gradually learned Hindi.”

PM Modi on life as CM

In the podcast, Modi also recalled a speech he had delivered as chief minister of Gujarat in which he had said that he would never do anything wrong with bad intentions.

"When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work' and 'I will not do anything for myself' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's Mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God," Modi said in the podcast.

Also Read | Does politics require huge money? PM Modi replies on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

He also recalled that his wish when he became the chief minister of Gujarat was to invite all his school friends to his official residence.

“When I became the CM, I wanted to invite my old friends to the CM house... I invited all of them, but I didn’t enjoy it because I was trying to find my friends in them, while they were seeing me as the chief minister,” he said.

The prime minister also advocated for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Earlier in the day, when sharing the trailer of his podcast on X, Modi said: “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On