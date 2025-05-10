Wait, what! You need permit to wear high heels over two inches in this California town

Carmel-by-the-Sea, a picturesque village on California’s Central Coast, looks like something out of a storybook, with charming cottages, ocean views, and no streetlights or house numbers. But this dreamy town hides a peculiar law: it’s not permissible to wear high heels over two inches tall without a permit. In order to wear heels, one needs a permit from City Hall.(Instagram/@Zorymory)

Travel vlogger Zory, with the social media handle @Zorymory, shared this unusual rule with her Instagram followers, posting a video that quickly gained traction. “Did you know it’s illegal to wear high heels in this town in California?” she captioned her reel, adding a surprised emoji.

Permits to protect pedestrians

The reason behind the rule is practical; Carmel’s famously uneven pavements can be a tripping hazard, especially in stilettos. To avoid lawsuits, the city requires anyone who wants to wear heels taller than two inches to get a permit from City Hall.

“But don’t worry — it’s free, fast & easy Plus it makes for a great story,” Zory wrote, reassuring her audience that it’s not as strict as it sounds.

Zory took viewers through the town’s cobblestone paths and enchanting alleys, explaining that the permit isn’t just a formality; the terrain really is tough on heels. “Let me tell you, the conditions are not great for high heels,” she noted.

Her video showed the whimsical charm and eccentricity of Carmel-by-the-Sea, a town where even fashion comes with fine print.

Known for its artistic legacy and natural beauty, Carmel has drawn legendary creatives like Salvador Dalí and Jack Kerouac. The region includes nearby Carmel Valley and Carmel Highlands, all rich with rugged coastline, boutique hotels, art galleries, and locavore restaurants.