Dog abandoned in Atlanta with heartbreaking note finds new hope after social media appeal

A five-year-old Pitbull-Boxer mix named Andre was found abandoned in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park earlier this year, with a letter pinned to his collar. The note, left by his previous owner, read: “My dad is facing homelessness and has no one to take me. I am a really good dog. My dad's heart is broken, and no shelter will take me. Please treat Andre with love and kindness.” As per a report by People, the emotional letter revealed that the dog’s former owner was unable to care for him due to homelessness. The decision to leave Andre in a public place seemed to be a desperate bid to give him the best chance of being noticed and rescued. A dog was found abandoned in an Atlanta park with a note from its homeless owner; after months of care, it was placed in a loving foster home.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Rescued after social media appeal

Andre was initially taken in by a couple who saw the Facebook post detailing his story. Although they could not keep him permanently, they helped amplify his story by posting his photo and the heartfelt message online.

Tara Borelli, a nonprofit attorney in Atlanta, came across the post and was moved to help. She noted that the dog had been left just as snow began to fall in late January.

"I saw this plea for help. Andre had been found tied up in a yard near Piedmont Park with a note pinned to his collar. I think his owner left him there for maximum visibility, hoping that someone would see him and take him to safety," Borelli told People.

Temporary care and the search for a permanent home

Despite not being able to keep Andre long-term due to her own dog's health issues, Borelli cared for him for several months. “Andre was amazing,” she said, explaining the bond they shared during that time. However, she eventually had to make the difficult decision to place him with a shelter in April to increase his chances of being adopted.

Happy ending for Andre

With help from Fulton County Animal Services and local animal lovers, Andre’s story reached more people. By early May this year, he had found a foster family in Atlanta, who will care for him for a month to ensure a good fit.

If all goes well, Andre will be officially adopted into his new home—a heartwarming end to a difficult journey that began with heartbreak but ended with hope.