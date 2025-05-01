World’s tallest and smallest dogs meet for adorable playdate: ‘She has no idea she’s small’

In a touching display of canine companionship, the world’s tallest and smallest dogs met for the first time in Idaho earlier this month, according to Guinness World Records. The unlikely duo, Reggie, a 7-year-old Great Dane standing 3 feet 4 inches tall, and Pearl, a 4-year-old Chihuahua measuring just 3.59 inches, quickly bonded during a heartwarming playdate. A 7-year-old Great Dane and a 4-year-old Chihuahua, one towering at 3 feet 4 inches and the other just 3.59 inches tall, shared a playdate.(x/@GWR)

Their massive size difference, roughly the length of a baseball bat, didn’t stop the two dogs from forming an instant connection. The pair happily explored the house, posed for photos, and played in the backyard before lounging on the couch together at Reggie’s home.

“When Pearl meets bigger dogs, she is really friendly,” said her owner Vanesa Semler, who brought the teacup-sized pup all the way from Florida. Describing Pearl as a diva who loves fashion and having her nails painted, Semler added, “I think she has no idea she is a small dog. Normally she’s really playful with bigger dogs, she just wants to be around [them].”

‘Picture perfect’

Despite being half the size of Reggie’s head, Pearl confidently zipped between his towering legs, showing no fear. Reggie’s owner, Sam Johnson Reiss, admitted she was surprised by the tiny dog’s fearless attitude.

“I was surprised Pearl wasn’t more afraid of Reggie,” she said, describing her gentle giant as a “big baby” who “acts like a human toddler.” She added, “But she was so excited and interested in him, and he was just like ‘Whoa, I have no idea what that is!’”

The meeting was a celebration of the record-breaking recognition that brought the dogs and their owners together, but more importantly, it highlighted the joy these pets bring to their families.

Reflecting on Reggie’s special status, Reiss said, “It’s almost surreal. I feel like mostly because he doesn’t even know, like he doesn’t have a clue how big of a deal it is or how cool or important it is. I think if Reggie gives happiness to any one person, that’ll be great for him, and it’s a really great way for dogs that maybe aren’t going to be here forever — even though he’s going to live forever — but it’s a special way to immortalize them too.”