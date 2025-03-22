Meet 1.3 feet tall Karumbi: Kerala farmer’s goat makes record for being the world’s shortest

A small farm in Kerala has made history after a pygmy goat named Karumbi was officially recognised as the world’s shortest living goat by Guinness World Records. The goat’s owner, farmer Peter Lenu, had always known his pygmy goats were small, but it wasn’t until a guest pointed out just how tiny they were that he considered submitting one for a world record. Kerala’s Karumbi, a 1.3 ft pygmy goat, was named the world’s shortest goat by Guinness World Records(Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)

Meet Karumbi – the tiny goat with a big title

Karumbi, a black female pygmy goat, stands at just 1 ft 3 in (40.50 cm) tall at four years old, making her the shortest goat alive. Pygmy goats, known for their stocky bodies and genetic dwarfism, rarely grow taller than 21 in (53 cm), but Karumbi is even smaller than usual. Measuring just 1.4 ft (42.7 cm) at her tallest point and 1.1 ft (33.5 cm) in length, her petite stature sets her apart.

Born in 2021, Karumbi is a social goat who enjoys playing with her farm companions. She shares her home with three male goats, nine female goats, and 10 kids, as well as cows, rabbits, hens, and ducks. Despite her small size, she is active and playful, often mingling with her much taller friends.

Guinness World Record journey

Farmer Peter, who comes from a long line of agriculturalists, takes pride in maintaining the genetic quality of his animals. “I take special care to maintain the genetic quality of all the animals I have,” he said in an interview with Guinness World Records.

When a guest suggested Karumbi might qualify for a world record, Peter decided to take action. He had her examined by a veterinarian, who measured her height, confirmed her age, and verified that she was a fully grown adult with no underlying health conditions affecting her size. Upon learning that Karumbi qualified, Peter was overjoyed.

A proud moment for farmers

“As a farmer, if I got this record [it’d be] a privilege for entire farmers and agriculturists,” Peter said. He believes Karumbi’s recognition brings attention to the hard work of farmers and the unique livestock they care for.

Adding to the excitement, Karumbi is currently pregnant with her next kid, meaning the family of tiny goats is about to grow. Peter remains committed to looking after his record-breaking goat and eagerly awaits the arrival of her baby.