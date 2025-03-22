Indian magician claims his 6th Guinness World Records title with watermelons, playing cards - viral video

Featuring record breakers from around the world, Guinness World Records (GWR) regularly shared videos, photos, and stories of remarkable achievements on social media. From extreme physical abilities to quirky talents, the extraordinary feats of those featured on the GWR’s social media platforms leave people amused - and, at times, surprised. The achiever to join the list is Aditya Kodmur. He made it to the list with his 6th world record. Aditya Kodmur who recently claimed his 6th Guinness World Records title. (Instagram/@aditya.v.kodmu)

“Most playing cards thrown into watermelons in one minute - 31 by Aditya Kodmur,” GWR wrote as they shared the video. In the video, Kodmur is seen standing at a distance from a table with watermelons kept on it. One by one, he starts throwing playing cards he was holding in his hand and lands them perfectly on the fruits.

"Aditya launched 31 playing cards with precision and power into several watermelons. Aditya managed to pierce on average 1 watermelon every 2 seconds to claim this record," GWR wrote in a blog post.

Take a look at the viral video:

How did social media react?

The post received several comments, with many praising Kodmur’s skills. An individual posted, “Crazy skills and accuracy.” Another added, “Just wow.” Kodmur also shared about his achievement on his Instagram page, and people filled the comments section with appreciative comments. While many dropped fire emoticons, several people wrote congratulations.

Also Read: Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold

Who is Aditya Kodmur?

He describes himself as a “modern magician of India” and a card thrower. He has received six Guinness World Record titles, including the recent record. He has also appeared in the reality television show India’s Got Talent.

What are your thoughts on this video of Aditya Kodmur shared by Guinness World Records?