Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi has etched his name in the Guinness World Records by achieving the longest Hercules pillar hold. The record-breaking feat took place in Surat, Gujarat, where Kharadi demonstrated his exceptional strength by holding the massive pillars for an astonishing 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds. The pillars, inspired by Greek architecture, stood at 123 inches in height and had a diameter of 20.5 inches. (X/@GWR)

Weighing 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg, they pushed the limits of human endurance and raw power. The Guinness World Records officially recognized and documented his incredible achievement.

Kharadi took to X to note that his feat gained further recognition when tech billionaire Elon Musk reshared a video of his performance. The video was originally posted by the Guinness World Records’ official X account. Overwhelmed by the recognition, Kharadi took to X, writing, “It was indeed a good surprise when I got to know that @elonmusk shared my Guinness World Record Video on X. Feeling so happy and on cloud 9. Moreover, it gives me immense pride that an Indian is being praised worldwide in the field of strength.”

Take a look at the post:

Kharadi’s X bio highlights his extensive accomplishments, including multiple black belts and 13 Guinness World Records. In addition to being a fitness expert, he trains Border Security Force (BSF) commandos in unarmed combat. Some of his past records include crushing the most drink cans by hand in one minute and bending the most iron bars with his head.

The video clocked over 10 million views and more than 74,000 likes. Social media users flooded the comments with admiration. One person wrote, “Wow, congratulations, what an achievement,” while another commented, “He looks like a video game character brought to life. Kudos to this guy.”

Many wrote, “Lucky.”

Many praised Kharadi’s incredible feat, with one user noting, “Insane grip, strength, and endurance. Holding the Hercules Pillars for over two minutes is next-level strength.” Another added, “Making India proud! Congratulations @VispyKharadi for an insane feat—holding 160kg Hercules pillars in each hand for 2 mins 11 secs! True strength, true inspiration!”