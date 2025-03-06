Lakshyaraj Singh of erstwhile Indian royal family bags Guinness World Record title with 2,203 solar lamps

Lakshyaraj Singh, a scion of the 1500-year-old House of Mewar in Udaipur, has achieved a world record by using 2,203 solar-powered lamps. In a video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR), he and his team are seen creating a huge display of the Sun. Lakshyaraj Singh’s solar display bagged a Guinness World Records title. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Largest display of solar powered lamps, 2,203 by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar,” reads the caption posted along with the video by GWR. The footage captured at night shows people placing solar lamps in a particular pattern. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that it is a motif of the Sun, with the words “Sunrise” written below it in Hindi.

Also Read: 5 interesting world records by Indians that will make your jaw drop

Why the record?

According to the GWR report, it “was organised to promote and highlight the importance of solar-powered lamps in today’s world and the positive impact they can have on the environment.”

The organisation further, in the video’s comments section, added, “The solar lantern display, which includes the word 'sunrise', was created to raise awareness of the importance of solar-powered lamps and the positive impact they can have on the environment and for disadvantaged people in India.”

What will happen to the lamps?

"As the sun rises, banishing darkness, our initiative ‘Suryauday’ embodies a similar spirit. It’s a pleasure to announce ones 9th Guinness World Record in social causes for the largest display of solar-powered lamps in the shape of the Sun," Singh wrote on his Instagram page.

"These will be distributed to illuminate the homes of those who live in darkness and need it most. Symbolising hope and empowerment for communities through ones vision of the greatest good for the greatest number," he added.

Here's the video of the world record:

What did social media say?

“Congratulations,” wrote an individual. “This is awesome,” shared another. A third expressed, “Wow.” Many reacted to the post using clapping hands or heart emoticons.

According to a report by GWR, “Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is a philanthropist, educationist, sports patron, business leader and TED speaker.” This is not his first Guinness World Record title and, in fact, is his ninth successful record.

His records are always “centred around philanthropy for the cause of the needy and the poor in India.”

What are your thoughts on this record involving solar lamps?