Indian teen with 'werewolf syndrome' sets Guinness World Record for hairiest face

A 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh has set the Guiness World Record for the hairiest face on a man. Lalit Patidar set the incredible record as he suffers from a rare condition called hypertrichosis, also known as werewolf syndrome. Lalit Patidar, 18, has hypertrichosis, a rare condition with only 50 documented cases globally.(Instagram/ lalitpatidar520)

The condition, which has only 50 documented cases across the world, causes an abnormal amount of hair to grow on the face. According to Guinness World Records, Patidar has 201.72 hairs per square centimetre, covering 95% of his face.

Take a look at the video here:

However, achieving this incredible record did not come easy as his appearance often drew hurtful remarks from strangers and classmates.

"They were scared of me but when they started knowing me and talking to me they understood I was not so different from them, and it was just on the outside that I looked different, but I’m not different inside," he told GWR.

But Lalit does not let their comments affect him as he fully embraces his unique identity. He runs a YouTube channel where he documents his day-to-day life.

The teen recently travelled to Milan in Italy and appeared on a TV show where his facial hair was measured before he officially took the record. A local trichologist shaved tiny portions of his face to measure the hair on his face.

“I am speechless, I don’t know what to say because I’m very happy to get this recognition. There is not much to say to people about who want me to shave my facial hair. I tell them that I like how I am and I don’t want to change my look," he said after receiving the recognition.

