Thai couple who broke Guinness World Record with 58-hour kiss announce separation

The Thai couple who stunned the world in 2013 with a marathon 58-hour, 35-minute kiss have announced their separation, BBC reported. The duo, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, made history by securing the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss. Thai couple who set the longest kiss record in 2013, announced their separation.(X/@GWR)

Their feat was no easy task—it required them to remain locked in an embrace without sleep, standing for over two days.

A heartbreaking announcement

However, in a turn of events that has left many admirers disheartened, the couple has now decided to go their separate ways. While they have not disclosed specific reasons for their split, they admitted to gradually growing apart over time.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we share this personal change," Ekkachai said in a podcast. He reflected on their journey together, expressing gratitude for the cherished memories they had created but acknowledging that it was time for them to move forward separately.

Mutual respect despite the split

Despite ending their romantic relationship, the couple has assured that they will continue to maintain mutual respect and focus on co-parenting their children amicably. Their bond, though changed, remains rooted in shared experiences and understanding.

Ekkachai and Laksana were no strangers to record-breaking attempts. Before their 2013 triumph, they had previously secured the longest kiss record in 2011. Their victory not only earned them global recognition but also saw them take home a grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht (£2,200) and two diamond rings worth another 100,000 Baht (£2,200).

Guinness World Record no longer recognises longest kiss

Following their record-breaking feat, Guinness World Records eventually replaced the category of ‘longest kiss’ with a ‘longest kissing marathon’ title.