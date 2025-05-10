‘Gates is a huge liar’: Elon Musk shreds Bill Gates after Microsoft co-founder’s ‘killing children’ remark

Elon Musk in a recent X post has called Bill Gates a “huge liar”. This came after Bill Gates said, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one," while talking about the impacts of shutting of USAID by DOGE, reported the Financial Times. Elon Musk reacted to an interview snippet of Bill Gates shared on X. (Reuters)

Gorklon Rust, aka Elon Musk, has since seemingly responded to Gates by reacting to a video where the Microsoft co-founder is seen talking about the implications of shuttering the aid department.

“Bill Gates: ‘DOGE will cost 2 million lives’. This man is a disgrace to humanity,” an X profile posted. Reacting, Elon Musk wrote, “Gates is a huge liar.”

What did Bill Gates say about Elon Musk?

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Bill Gates told The Financial Times. He further accused the Tesla chief of “acting through ignorance” by shutting the department.

Gates further claimed that due to this abrupt halting of the funds, “life-saving food and medicines are expiring in warehouses.” He added that this decision could also lead to the resurgence of deadly diseases like measles and polio.

The Microsoft co-founder said that a hospital in Gaza Province, Mozambique, stopped getting funds after being mistaken for Gaza in the Middle East. Gates continued that the medical facility in Mozambique was helping women prevent passing HIV to their babies, and the aid cut has triggered devastating results.

“I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money,” he told the outlet.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decided to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in February this year. At that time, Musk labelled USAID “a criminal organisation,” adding, “Time for it to die.”