Elon Musk mocked for handwritten ‘top secret’ message on notepad: ‘Big boy with his big boy documents’

A message spotted on Elon Musk’s notepad during Donald Trump’s April 10 cabinet meeting has ignited a wave of speculation on social media. From laughter to conspiracy theories to claiming that the billionaire wrote the note himself, the handwritten note saying “Top secret” has captured social media’s imagination. Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington DC on April 10. (REUTERS)

Pictures going viral on X show Elon Musk looking ahead with a name card, a notepad, a pen, and an empty glass in front of him. The handwritten message “Top Secret” is scribbled on the notepad with blue ink, accompanied by two exclamation marks.

Social media is having a field day after people spotted this during the televised meeting. Sarcastically, an individual wrote, “The most Top Secret stuff is written in ball point pen.” Another added, “He 100% wrote it himself with that pen.” A third commented, “Underlined twice, two exclamation points. The most top secret.”

A fourth posted, “Big boy with his big boy documents.” Some reacting to this comment speculated that it refers to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's recent remark about the public spat between DOGE’s Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, over tariffs.

While addressing the issue following a reporter's question, Leavitt said, “Look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs.

“Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue and you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history,” she added.

Elon Musk in the cabinet meeting:

In the White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, Elon Musk announced that in FY2026, he expects to save $150 billion because of the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Earlier, he said the department could find $1 trillion in savings.

(With inputs from Reuters)