Elon Musk dancing in Turkey? Tech mogul’s lookalike stuns the internet with viral video

The internet is doing a double take after a video of a Turkish man went viral, with users pointing out his uncanny resemblance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The video, which surfaced on Instagram, shows the man dancing with his daughter. But it wasn’t the adorable father-daughter moment that grabbed everyone’s attention — it was how much the man looked like the tech billionaire. The man boasts an impressive following of 145,000 on Instagram.(@turk.elon.musk)

Adding to the intrigue, he was also wearing a black T-shirt featuring Tesla’s logo. The video was posted by a user with the handle @turk.elon.musk, who captioned it, “You don’t know what to do when you’re the richest person in the world.”

Confused viewers flooded the comment section, with many asking the same question: “Is that Elon Musk?”

Take a look at the video:

Many users joked that the SpaceX chief had secretly moved to Turkey. A user quipped, “When did Elon Musk become poor and start making reels for Instagram?”

Another added, “Is he Elon musk ? is he? Do you want to become an influencer.”

As the video has a watermark, one user quipped, “How is it possible that Elon's daughter doesn't have a premium cap cut??”

This isn’t the first time the internet has been thrown into a frenzy over Musk’s lookalikes.

Earlier, in March, a Pakistani man gained internet fame for his striking resemblance to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. A video of him dining with friends surfaced online, sparking curiosity due to his uncanny similarity to a younger version of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

In the footage, the man was seen eating rice while one of his friends jokingly referred to him as “Elon Musk” in Pashto. The video was shared on Instagram by user Gohar Zaman, who captioned it: “Look at this doppelganger of @elonmusk in KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai.”