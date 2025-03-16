Elon Musk doppelganger in Pakistan spotted enjoying rice with friends. Video

A Pakistani man has caught the internet’s attention for his striking resemblance to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. A video of him casually dining with friends has surfaced online, drawing curiosity due to his uncanny similarity to a younger version of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. A Pakistani man went viral for resembling Elon Musk.(X/@goharxaman)

In the video, the man is seen eating rice while one of his friends jokingly calls him “Elon Musk” in Pashto. The footage was shared on Instagram by user Gohar Zaman, who captioned it: “Look at this doppelganger of @elonmusk in KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai.”

Watch the clip here:

The resemblance is remarkable, with the young man’s facial structure and features mirroring those of the world-renowned tech mogul. This unexpected discovery has added another name to the long list of celebrity lookalikes who often spark interest online.

Tesla Cybertruck lookalike appears on Pakistani streets

This is not the only Elon Musk-related content making waves in Pakistan. Another video has surfaced showing a locally crafted Cybertruck replica cruising through the streets of an unidentified city.

At first glance, the vehicle looks astonishingly similar to Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck, with its distinctive angular design. However, as it moves, the illusion fades, revealing that it is a handmade version, differing from the original in finer details. The video was shared by the Instagram account “PakWheels”, with the caption: “Elon Musk wants to know his location! Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Pakistan in an anonymous city. Tag him in comments if you know him.”

Take a look here at the video:

The Cybertruck replica showcases the ingenuity of local creators who have attempted to replicate one of Tesla’s most talked-about vehicles. Though it is unclear who built the vehicle, its appearance has certainly sparked curiosity among automotive enthusiasts.

Unexpected celebrity lookalikes

Over the years, social media has brought attention to several doppelgängers of well-known personalities. From actors to politicians, and now tech billionaires, lookalikes continue to fascinate online audiences.