Trump roasted for playing 'babysitter' to Elon Musk's son again: ‘Officially Little X's nanny’

A video showing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s four-year-old son, X, happily hopping alongside US president Donald Trump as the two boarded a Marine One aircraft has drawn criticism on the internet with user dubbing the president as the child's "nanny" Videos of Elon Musk's son X with Donald Trump at the White House have raised eyebrows,(X/@YourAnonCentral)

A candid video which has now gone viral showed the president walking with Elon Musk's son as the toddler jumped and hopped in excitement before Trump helped him climb onto the helicopter with Musk following them. After the video gained attention, Elon Musk reshared a photo of the viral moment on X, captioning it, “That’s a happy picture.”

The interaction divided the internet as some dubbed the moment heartwarming and adorable while others were shocked to see the US president essentially "babysitting" a billionaire's son in the White House.

Take a look at the video here:

"Lord Elon turned a USA president into a babysitter," said one while another wrote, "A car salesman has turned the President of the United States into a babysitter. America is not a real place man.”

"Trump finally got his first real job. Officially little x’s nanny. Elon Musk hired the US president to babysit," said a third user.

Many wondered how frequently Musk brought his son into the White House as the child has become a common sight in the Oval Office as well as with Trump. "Does this child live at the White House now?" asked one of them.

Even Trump supporters appeared unsettled by Musk's son's frequent visits to the White House. "I love Trump, and little X is cute as a bug, but this is like the third time this week that Trump seems to be babysitting. Where's his mom?" said one of them.

"It's nice Elon has Trump babysitting now. At least he's keeping Trump busy while he manages things," joked another.

Last month, when the toddler was seen in the Oval Office as Trump signed an executive order announcing federal job cuts, his mother musician Grimes was among those who were shocked by his presence. "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this. Thank you for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh," she wrote on X.

(Also read: Grimes intensifies plea for son privacy as X garners media attention with Musk)