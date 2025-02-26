Musk's ex Grimes intensifies plea for son X's privacy after his Oval Office appearance; ‘Stop posting images of my kid’

Grimes has intensified her demands that her 4-year-old kid with billionaire Elon Musk should be kept out of the spotlight. Appearing for an interview with Time Monday, the 36-year-old Canadian musician talked about her son X Æ A-Xii's this month visit to the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and Musk. Grimes mentioned her son, X, during the conversation. She appealed to the netizens to assist her in preserving her son's privacy. “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere,” she said.(AP)

“I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I’m just asking.”

This wasn't the first time that Grimes expressed her outburst about their son's appearance in media.

Following the media limelight that X received following his visit to the Oval Office, she bemoaned on X, “He should not be in public like this.” In a since-deleted February 20 X post, Grimes charged Musk with neglecting their “child's medical crisis.” The situation is “no longer acceptable,” she stated.

Since September 2023, Grimes and Musk have been fighting in court over custody of X and their other two other kids, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and Exa Dark Siderael, 3.

What to know about Musk and Grimes battle

The vocalist of “Genesis,” whose true name is Claire Elise Boucher, filed a covert lawsuit against Musk for the parental rights of their children. However, Musk, 53, had already brought his own paternity suit, asserting that he had “actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child.”

Business Insider claims that Texas custody dispute between the ex-partners has been settled, though the specifics are unclear. According to the site, the status of a different custody lawsuit that was filed in California, where Grimes resides, has not been disclosed yet due to restrictions.

In November 2024, the vocalist of “Oblivion” stated that she had not seen one of her children in five months, but she did not specify which child.

“And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors,” Grimes stated on X.