White House's weird reaction to Elon Musk-Peter Navarro feud stuns netizens; ‘Who is dumber?’

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, addressed a question about Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's recent criticism of Peter Navarro, the trade adviser to President Donald Trump. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary(Bloomberg file)

In a post on X, Musk referred to Navarro as “dumber than a sack of bricks” and “truly a moron” on Tuesday. Musk's response came after Navarro's statement on CNBC regarding Tesla's manufacturing process.

In an interview, Navarro referred to Tesla as a "car assembler" rather than a manufacturer due to the company's usage of parts manufactured abroad.

When asked about Trump's tariff plans, Navarro stated that he preferred to see these parts manufactured in the US going forward.

According to Musk, Navarro's claims were “demonstrably false.”

White House addresses Elon Musk-Peter Navarro feud

“These are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs,” Leavitt stated while reacting to a question concerning Elon Musk-Peter Navarro feud and how it would affect the public's perception of Trump's tariffs.

“Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue. You guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history,” she added.

During her weekly press conference, she went on to highlight Trump's “willingness to hear from all sides.” “He has people at the highest levels of this government, of this White House, who have very diverse opinions on very diverse issues. The president takes all opinions in mind, and then makes the best decision based on the best interest of the American public.”

Netizens react to WH Press Secy remarks

Expressing shock over the “boys will be boys” statement from the White House Press Secretary, one X user wrote: “To be fair, Elon spent 250m dollars to get Trump elected. Tesla stock has lost almost 20 billion in just the last few days. Who is dumber, Navarro or Musk?”

“This isn’t just unserious. It’s dangerous. These people are shaping global trade, and the only response to public dysfunction is to laugh it off,” another wrote.

"These people are government employees representing this country. Clown. Show, a third user commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens blasted Leavitt for claiming to stand for a transparent government, adding that “but when it comes to accountability, she’s as clear as mud and just as brave as a shadow.”