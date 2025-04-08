Elon Musk in danger? Hackers reveal shocking ‘full month’ plan to target DOGE head; ‘We we will be suspending all…'

Hackers, who have targeted President Donald Trump in the past, have promised to attack billionaire Elon Musk in the coming month. Elon Musk has been under growing fire for his role as the head of DOGE and a major figure in the Trump administration. While Musk is still well-liked by many Americans, his popularity rating has plummeted.(AP)

On Monday, DonRoad Team, which had previously claimed credit for removing a number of websites connected to Trump, declared that it would start targeting websites connected to Musk.

“In the next few hours, we will be suspending all websites affiliated with Elon Musk companies for a full month,” the hackers announced in a post on Monday via messaging service Telegram.

According to DonRoad Team, the cyberattacks against Musk's affiliated websites will continue throughout April.

Musk's SpaceX and Tesla targetted in recent past

The gang has earlier took responsibility for the March attacks on the email systems of SpaceX and Tesla, which at the time experienced temporary worldwide outages, as well as the website of The Trump Organization.

The announcement comes a month after a group of pro-Palestinian hackers took aim at Twitter and succeeded in taking down the website for a few hours.

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) assault, a kind of malware that uses bots to overload devices or networks with traffic, caused at least three significant failures on Musk's X in March. The organisation known as the Dark Storm Team claimed responsibility.

In February, the website of the Department of Government Efficiency was altered in a different cyberattack in an attempt to ridicule Musk and his team.

“This is a joke of a.gov site,” the site temporarily showed this message from hackers as they mocked Musk's team saying, “THESE 'EXPERTS' LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN”.

Speaking to Newsweek, Oded Vanunu, Check Point Software's Head of Product Vulnerability and Chief Technologist for WEB 3.0, stated that users and businesses should stay aware and updated about such attacks. He suggested that they must establish backup routes of communication, and be ready for any disruptions in the future.