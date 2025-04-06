Musk ‘jams’ on live-stream as thousands protest DOGE chief—caught on camera | Watch

Elon Musk, sitting in what seemed like an airplane, started a live stream out of nowhere on Saturday. The billionaire played video games, danced, and sang for over an hour as thousands protested his and President Donald Trump's actions in the nationwide ‘Hands off’ demonstrations. Elon Musk live-streamed himself playing games on Saturday(REUTERS)

Several social media users posted videos of Musk ‘jamming’ to music, ‘unbothered’ by the protests.

“Elon Musk is airborne and LIVE streaming on Starlink his gaming skills from aircraft ✈️” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a screenshot from Musk's live-stream session.

“Elon Musk is live right now playing Video Games and listening to music 😂” another person tweeted.

“While Donald Trump and Elon Musk are being protested across the United States, Elon Musk started a game stream with cheerful music,” a third user added, claiming that over 1.5 million people were watching Musk live.

Musk's Starlink wifi in flights

Last month, the DOGE chief partnered with United Airlines to provide free in-flight internet to passengers via satellite provider Starlink. "The world’s fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi in the sky, @Starlink, has officially landed on our first aircraft, with the rest of our fleet to follow," the airline had announced then.

United Airlines further added that over 40 planes a month will have Starlink installed. The two parties had announced their partnership last year.

Protests against Elon Musk and Donald Trump

‘Hands off’ anti-Trump protests will held in over 1000 American cities on Saturday. People flocked to the street, held posters, and chanted slogans. Organized by several advocacy groups, the demonstrations condemned what was described as the president's ‘authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda’.

According to the Guardian, organizers say that more than 500,000 people joined the protests in Washington DC, Florida, and elsewhere.