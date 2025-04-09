Elon Musk faces ruthless bullying while streaming from his private jet: ‘You have no friends’

Elon Musk’s latest attempt to showcase both his gaming prowess and Starlink’s airborne connectivity ended in disaster as the billionaire was mocked ruthlessly during a livestream of Path of Exile 2 from his private jet. Elon Musk became the target of trolling while playing Path of Exile 2(REUTERS)

According to The Mirror, Musk went live on X this Saturday. He streamed himself playing Path of Exile 2 in what he called an “airborne continuity test” of his satellite internet service Starlink. However, the stream quickly spiralled into a public roasting session as viewers flooded him with messages criticizing his role in federal job cuts and his support for Donald Trump. The billionaire’s private life also became the subject of mockery.

It did not help that Musk died a few times during the livestream. According to the Verge, he maintained a stony silence as he played through the early parts of the game, dying several times and creating new characters. Musk has earlier admitted that he paid people to boost his account.

The bullying

Shortly after the livestream began, a player asked Musk if he could “please j**k off mr trump so he dies of a heart attack. [sic]” Things only went from bad to worse.

“You have no real friends and will die alone,” one message to the Tesla billionaire read.

“You will always feel insecure and it will never go away,” another person told Musk.

“You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages,” one gamer commented, while another asked: “Elon how is it possible to look this dumb and ugly why is ur Tesla company falling apart? [sic]”

One person pretended to be Ashley St Clair asking Musk for child support. “Elon. It's me, Ashley St Claire. I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access just for this. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon,” the player wrote repeatedly.

Musk did find some supportive voices who tried telling him how to turn off the chat feature. However, these voices were drowned out by the sheer volume of abuse he faced.

The CEO of Tesla remained silent while being trolled. However, at one point, he said: “There’s a lot of r-----s in the chat.”

He then ended the livestream claiming “connection was lost” after his character died for the third time.