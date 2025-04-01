Ashley St Clair blasts Elon Musk’s $2.5 million claim: ‘Grow up, you petulant man-child’

Ashley St Clair has fired back at Elon Musk after the Tesla billionaire claimed he had already given her $2.5 million—despite not being certain whether he fathered her son. Elon Musk met Ashley St Clair when she was 24 and he was 51

This is the latest development in a high-profile feud that erupted on 14 February when St Clair alleged she had given birth to Musk’s 13th child. Since then, the saga has captivated public attention, with Musk refusing to acknowledge the child as his, while St Clair has accused him of cutting child support payments as a form of retaliation—a claim she reiterated today.

Musk vs St Clair

Musk today claimed that he is not sure whether the child is his or not, but he is not averse to finding out through a paternity test. Musk's tweet was in response to Laura Loomer's post calling Ashley St Clair a ‘gold digger’ and ‘professional gaslighter’. He also said he had given $2.5 million to St Clair and agreed to a further $50,000 every year.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk said.

Ashley St Clair lashes out

St Clair refuted his claim of agreeing to a paternity test.

She said that Musk had earlier refused a paternity test which she had asked for. In older interviews, St Clair has also claimed that Musk refused to have his name on the child’s birth certificate.

“Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused,” Ashley St Clair wrote in response to the tech billionaire’s X post.

“And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son,” the MAGA columnist added.

She also lashed out at Musk for trying to silence her with court orders while simultaneously sullying her name on social media.

“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it,” she wrote.

St Clair’s last words were a taunt - “America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child,” she told Musk, who is under fire for his cost cutting spree as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency.

