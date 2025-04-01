Menu Explore
'$2.5M Sent…’: Musk hits back at Ashley St Clair after 'baby mama' says child support cut

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 01, 2025 02:41 AM IST

Elon Musk hit back at Ashley St Clair after she sold her Tesla to make up for child support

Elon Musk hit back at Ashley St Clair after his alleged ‘baby mama’ claimed that she was forced to sell her Tesla to make up for child support. The top Donald Trump adviser and DOGE chief said that he is sending $500,000/year to St Clair, but doesn't know if the child is his.

Elon Musk said he sending $500k/year to Ashley St Clair (REUTERS)
Elon Musk said he sending $500k/year to Ashley St Clair (REUTERS)

Musk's tweet was in response to Laura Loomer's post calling Ashley St Clair a ‘gold digger’ and ‘professional gaslighter’. The right-wing influencer claimed that the ‘baby mama’ has hired ‘anti-Trump’ lawyers to sue the Tesla CEO.

Read More: Elon Musk's daughter calls him ‘insecure buffoon’, claims Tesla is a ‘Ponzi scheme’ in explosive interview

Musk: "Paid $2.5 million'

Elon Musk revealed that he has already sent over $2.5 million to St Clair.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” the tech-billionaire tweeted.

Ashley St Claire's child support claims

Earlier in the day, St Clair said that she is selling her Tesla to ‘help with’ child support after Elon Musk allegedly stopped paying her enough money to support the 5-month-old baby.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she told paparazzi as her electric car was being prepped to be taken away.

Read More: Elon Musk hands out $1m cheques to voters in Wisconsin, his odd cheese hat grabs eyeballs | Video

On Saturday, the influencer spoke to Daily Mail as she handed over the car keys to her Tesla Model S. The 26-year-old said that she is selling the car to compensate for the '60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support'.

St Clair had announced in February that she and Musk share a son. The 53-year-old billionaire is also the father of 13 other children whom he shares with three other women.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE exclusively shared a statement from St Clair's legal team regarding Elon Musk's response to her filing a petition for sole custody. The lawyers claimed that the 53-year-old ‘has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally’.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
