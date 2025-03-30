Elon Musk's daughter calls him ‘insecure buffoon’, claims Tesla is a ‘Ponzi scheme’ in explosive interview

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, recently appeared in a two-hour live stream with leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, where she candidly discussed her father’s behavior during her childhood, his plans to colonize Mars, and even his gaming skills. Wilson didn’t hold back, referring to Musk as an “insecure buffoon” and claiming that Tesla is “a Ponzi scheme." Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson fires back at her father's hurtful comments, says she's 'disowned' him.(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

‘Teen nepo baby’ and online criticism

Wilson described herself as a “teen nepo baby” and spoke openly about the online hate she receives.

“I am a tranny. I am famous. Sometimes people are mad at me because I am a tranny," she said. “That happens. A lot more because I am famous. I don’t care, people can send me as much hate comments as they want.”

Musk: An ‘insecure buffoon’ who ‘yells at employees’

When asked about Musk’s work habits, Wilson shared her experience.

“Most of the time I saw him working he was just yelling at employees in the car while we watched, horrified, like viscerally screaming," she said.

She called Musk an “insecure buffoon” and a narcissist, adding that some people “deserve to feel impostor syndrome.

‘Tesla is a Ponzi scheme’

Wilson claimed that Tesla operates like a Ponzi scheme, citing the company’s “high P/E ratio as evidence.”

“Look up PE ratio and then look at Tesla stock compared to other car companies," she said. “It's not a car company. It's a Ponzi scheme.”

Musk’s Mars colonization plans are a ‘marketing scheme’

Wilson dismissed Musk’s ambitious plans to colonize Mars as nothing more than a marketing gimmick.

“It’s not happening, people,” she said. “It’s a marketing scheme that everyone somehow fell for despite being debunked by a f****** Google search.”

Musk’s gaming skills are 'awful’ and ‘cringe’

“I can expose something that I think is really fucking funny,” Wilson said. “He would try to constantly get us me and my brother play ranked with him, and I’m 90% sure it was just because we could carry him.”

She didn’t hold back in criticizing Musk’s performance.

“He was fucking dogshit awful, like god-awful,” Wilson said, calling her father “cringe.”

Financial independence and life abroad

Wilson revealed that she has been financially independent from Musk since coming out as trans in 2020. She now lives abroad, pursuing her passion for studying languages.