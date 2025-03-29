Twitter sold again. The buyer? Elon Musk's xAI. Deal values social media site at $33 billion

The world’s richest man and close aide of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, announced on Friday that his AI company, xAI, has acquired social media platform X, once known as Twitter, in an all-stock deal valued at $45 billion, including $12 billion in debt, placing xAI’s valuation at $80 billion and X’s at $33 billion. Screens display the logos of xAI and Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, in this photo illustration taken on January 13, 2025, in Toulouse. Musk announced on March 28, 2025, that xAI is acquiring X (formerly Twitter) in a deal valuing it at $33 billion.(AFP FILE )

With this move, Musk aims to integrate artificial intelligence and social media, merging xAI’s cutting-edge technology with X’s vast user base of over 600 million.

Musk said in a post on X that xAI and X's futures are “intertwined” and that the companies will combine data, models, computing power, distribution, and talent. He added that the merged entity would be valued at $80 billion.

“The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress,” wrote Musk.

The combined company, he said, will not just reflect the world but actively accelerate human progress.

Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and is Tesla's CEO, said, “I would like to recognize the hardcore dedication of everyone at xAI and X that has brought us to this point. This is just the beginning.”

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, founded in 2023, recently secured $6 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $40 billion, sources told Reuters.

In February, Musk, along with a consortium, made a $97.4 billion bid to acquire ChatGPT maker OpenAI. However, OpenAI rejected the offer, stating that the company was not for sale.

