Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who owns xAI? Elon Musk says his social media platform X has been sold to AI company

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2025 03:29 AM IST

Elon Musk on Friday announced that xAI has acquired X

Elon Musk on Friday announced that xAI has acquired X, platform formerly known as Twitter, in an all-stock transaction for $45 billion, including debt. The 53-year-old further added that the combined company would be valued at $80 billion.

Elon Musk said X has been sold to xAI(REUTERS)
Elon Musk said X has been sold to xAI(REUTERS)

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent," Musk said in a post on X.

Read More: Elon Musk stepping down as DOGE chief amid Tesla crisis? What we know

“The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge," he further added.

Musk, the richest person in the world, acquired Twitter in October 2022. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO completed the deal at an offer price of $54.20 a share, which cost him roughly $44 billion. Within days, the billionaire fired top executives and laid off half of the company's staff.

Read More: Elon Musk mulls turning Trump government into an ‘Apple store-like experience’

Who owns xAI?

xAI was founded by Elon Musk in 2023. The 53-year-old is the primary owner and driving force behind the company. It’s a private company focused on building AI. Public details about additional ownership stakes are not known yet.

X Corp. is a private tech company wholly owned by X Holdings Corp., which is largely controlled by Elon Musk. It was established in March 2023 when Twitter, Inc. merged into it. Headquartered in Bastrop, Texas, X Corp. is led by CEO Linda Yaccarino, who took over in June 2023. Musk serves as Executive Chairman and CTO. Mahmoud Reza Banki joined as CFO in November 2024.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Who owns xAI? Elon Musk says his social media platform X has been sold to AI company
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On