Elon Musk called out by Path of Exile 2 fans as billionaire fumbles during livestream: 'He has no idea what he’s doing'

Over the past few months, tech billionaire Elon Musk has boasted about climbing the leaderboards on popular video games like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2. However, the claims have now been disputed by PoE 2 streamers and Reddit gamers who said that after analysing a recent stream by Musk where he played the game, he was seen fumbling over what they called "basic gameplay mechanics." Elon Musk has boasted about climbing the leaderboards on popular video games like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2.

Last week, Musk streamed an hour and a half of Path of Exile 2 gameplay on his current level 95 hardcore character. In PoE 2, surviving into higher levels in the hardcore league is an impressive feat, said pcgamer.com.

The game tends to become more difficult as it progresses and surviving without you character dying even once in hardcore league is impressive. "Getting a hardcore character into the 80s is impressive; getting one high enough into the 90s to place high on the hardcore ladder is a feat of skilled gameplay and buildcraft," the website said.

(Also read: Elon Musk kicked off Path of Exile 2 for ‘cheating’ after topping Diablo 4 board )

Help from another gamer?

However, gamers claimed they saw none of this impressive gameplay from Musk during his livestream, sparking rumours of Musk cheating to get ahead in the game and make it to the leaderboards. They claimed that during the stream Musk enters his character's stash to reveal a tab that's been named "Elon's map."

The tab sticks out as none of the other ones say his name. This has led to many believing that the Tesla boss might have hired an individual to curate the tab's selection of map-generating waystones for ease of gameplay.

"What an ego-trip... Elon Musk has been livestreaming himself playing overpowered Path Of Exile 2 character, proudly and seriously pretending that he got there himself, and actual POE veterans are laughing watching and dissecting that charade. Why Elon, why?" said a post by Alex Alarga, who shared video of gamers reviewing Musk's gameplay.

Rumours of account sharing?

"He literally has no idea what he’s doing. This is straight-up account sharing,” a streamer with said while reviewing Musk's stream.

Gamers also noticed that Musk's movement, at times, seems random. His gameplay also does not seem of a person who has been engaging with the game for such a long time. They pointed out that at one point he was seen leaving valuable currency items but picking up low tier keystones that would be irrelevant at his character's level of progression.

"His gear is better than a lot of full time streamers. No way it is real. Account sharing or boost of some kind," a Redditor said, doubting that Musk owned his account and speculating that he was probably seeking help to boost his ranking.