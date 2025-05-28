The White Lotus creator Mike White's net worth revealed as he eyes Survivor 50's prize money

Mike White, the award-winning creator of HBO’s The White Lotus, is heading back to the island. The acclaimed screenwriter, director, and actor, known for films like Chuck & Buck and School of Rock, is returning to compete in Survivor 50, marking a comeback to the hit reality series. Mike White, creator of HBO’s The White Lotus, returns to compete in Survivor 50. His estimated net worth is $20 million. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Hoda Kotb reveals heartbreaking reason behind her exit from the Today show: ‘It was non-negotiable’

What is Mike White’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the White Lotus creator’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million. White has built his wealth through a multifaceted career in film and television. In addition to his written projects, he has directed films like Year of the Dog and Brad’s Status, and created acclaimed series such as Enlightened and The White Lotus.

Beyond Hollywood, he also competed on The Amazing Race and finished as runner-up on Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018.

White has also been acknowledged for his work via various accolades, including winning three Primetime Emmy Awards. He has also been nominated for multiple awards across the Emmys, Writers Guild Awards, and Golden Globes. He is also known for blending satire, emotional depth, and social commentary in his work seamlessly.

Also Read: Who is Alastair Stout? The fresh face cast as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter television series

Mike White returns on Survivor 50

After his memorable run in Season 37, White is back at returning to the show in its 50th edition. At 54, Mike White is once again embracing the rugged challenges of Survivor, joining 23 other returning players for the show’s landmark 50th season. No stranger to the game.

On Wednesday, host and executive producer Jeff Probst told CBS Mornings, “Mike, after he finished playing, said, ‘I want to play again’”. He added, “When White Lotus hit, and I thought, ‘Well, he’ll never play again.’ But he kept texting and saying, ‘Look, I’m serious. If you ever do anything where you have returning players, I want to play again.’ So we’re happy to have Mike," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

White will be competing with others for an attractive prize of $1 million.