Who is Alastair Stout? The fresh face cast as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter television series

After an intense casting journey involving over 30,000 young actors, the search for the next generation of Hogwarts students is finally over for the Harry Potter series. Most notably, we now know who will step into the beloved role of Ron Weasley along with Harry Potter and Hermione. Alastair Stout is set to portray Ron Weasley in HBO’s new Harry Potter series, following a massive casting call. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Who is Dominic McLaughlin? Meet the new Harry Potter of the HBO series

Who is Alastair Stout?

Alastair Stout has been appointed as the new Ron in HBO’s upcoming television series. Before winning the role in the series, he was almost an unknown figure. His previous credited appearances include only an advert for Albert Bartlett potatoes, which was entitled Roll on Jersey Royal Season. Stout played the “son at dinner,” as reported by The Scotsman.

According to J.K. Rowling’s novels and the Harry Potter movies, Ron is one of Harry Potter’s best friends and a key character throughout the storyline. He is the second youngest of the seven Weasley siblings and is characterised by his fiery red hair. He comes from a big, loving, but financially modest family. In the Harry Potter movies, Ron was portrayed by actor Rupert Grint.

Harry Potter will be played by Scottish star Dominic McLaughlin, and Hermione will be portrayed by 11-year-old Arabella Stanton.

Also Read: Who is Arabella Stanton? Young actor to play Hermione Granger for Harry Potter TV series

Harry Potter’s makers on casting for the television series

Francesca Gardiner, who is the showrunner and executive producer of the Harry Potter series, said, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.” She continued, “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

Gardiner added, “We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.” The Harry Potter television series is officially in development, with streaming platform Max (formerly HBO Max) leading the project. Edinburgh-based author J.K. Rowling, the creator of the wizarding world, is on board as an executive producer.