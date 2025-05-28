HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has found its official Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Dominic McLaughlin is set to play the role of Harry, Arabella Stanton is Hermione and Alastair Stout is Ron. Since HBO launched an open casting call last fall, over 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles, Variety reported. Filming is set to start this summer. Who is Dominic McLaughlin? Meet the new Harry Potter of the HBO series (streamonmax/Instagram)

Who is Dominic McLaughlin?

McLaughlin, who is set to play the titular character that was previously played by Daniel Radcliffe, has been described as a "screen newcomer” who got the role after auditioning in an open casting call for actors aged between 9 and 11. He was previously involved in projects like the Sky Original film Grow and the upcoming BBC series Gifted, both of which will release later this year.

The three youngsters are going to join fellow cast members John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement.

Max shared a picture of the new trio on Instagram, with the caption, “Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.”