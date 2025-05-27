HBO turns off comments while introducing new Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ronald Weasley from web series

HBO’s Harry Potter web series has found its Harry, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger. Announcing the cast on Instagram, however, the official account of HBO turned off the comments to keep away any negativity from its child stars. Meet the lead trio. (Also Read: What JK Rowling said about Paapa Essiedu's role as Snape in Harry Potter series) Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter web series’ lead trio

Posting the pictures of its lead cast, HBO wrote on Instagram, “Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.” The comments on the post have been turned off, though they remain open on others. Over 30,000 actors auditioned for the roles since a casting call was launched last year.

Joining them will be John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Francesca Gardiner, who also serves as showrunner, writes and executive produces the Harry Potter series. It will be based on the seven books penned by JK Rowling, who has recently been under fire for her controversial views on the transgender community.

Internet reacts

Even if HBO turned off the comments section, people found other ways to react to the news. One X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint from the Warner Bros. hit films, writing, “I miss them.” Another wrote, “Wish the kids luck. They’re about to be under a microscope the rest of their lives.” One person thought, “HBO is killing it so far outside of that atrocious Snape casting.” Another wrote, “So happy for them.” Several others reminded people to be kind to the child stars.