Is Daniel Radcliffe joining DCU as Clayface? James Gunn rubbishes casting rumours: ‘He is great but…’

ANI |
Mar 01, 2025 09:35 PM IST

The upcoming DCU movie featuring Clayface has been making headlines lately, and now, James Gunn has put an end to casting rumours.

James Gunn reveals if Daniel Radcliffe is playing Clayface in upcoming DCU film.
(Also Read: Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe grieves co-star Maggie Smith’s death: 'I'll always consider myself lucky…'

James Gunn on Daniel Radcliffe playing Clayface

Gunn, according to Deadline, took to his Threads account to clear the air about reports suggesting Daniel Radcliffe was set to play Clayface in the upcoming film.

"As we confirmed the other day, we're closing a deal with James to direct," Gunn wrote.

"Because we don't have a director yet, we haven't even started the casting process. Daniel is great, but we certainly haven't talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false," he added.

About the upcoming DCU film

The movie, written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins, is scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.

Mike Flanagan, who is best known for his work in horror films, had earlier revealed his interest in making a Clayface standalone film. In 2021, he wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make it a "horror/thriller/tragedy."

Back in March 2023, sources close to Deadline, suggested that Flanagan's take on Clayface would not portray him as a villain. This idea was discussed in a meeting with Gunn and Safran, who took over at DC Studios in 2022.

Clayface first appeared in DC Comics in 1940 as part of Detective Comics #40. Over the years, multiple characters have taken on the Clayface identity, but the original version was a failed actor who turned to crime. The character is a frequent Batman villain, with a body seemingly made out of clay.

Clayface has appeared in several TV shows, animated series, and video games. He was portrayed by Brian McManamon in Gotham and Lorraine Burroughs in Pennyworth. Over time, his backstory evolved, turning him into a scientist with hormone irregularities in later comic versions. (ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
